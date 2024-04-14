Triptii Dimri On Diljit Dosanjh's Performance In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Have No Words To Describe ...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Animal star Triptii Dimri thoroughly enjoyed watched Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila and her latest Instagram entry stands as proof. The actress, who will be appearing alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiya 3, reviewed the Netflix original on her Instagram stories and wrote, "One of the best films I have seen in a long long time. Chamkila is an honest, pure, beautiful and also a heartbreaking journey of an artist. Imtiaz Ali, thank you for this masterpiece. It was a treat to the soul. Diljit Dosanjh, I have no words to describe how good you were in the film. We could literally feel the joy and pain of Amar Singh through you. Parineeti was the perfect Amarjot, honest and pure."

Take a look at her post below:

On Thursday, Triptii also attended the screening of thye film in Mumbai along other stars like Kartik Aaryan, Avinash Tiwary etc.

Take a look at her picture from the screening:

Now, coming back to Amar Singh Chamkila, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of the film wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh is at his very best as Chamkila. That, as his fans will vouch, should be enough to make the film a treat. But there is more to Amar Singh Chamkila, including Parineeti Chopra and Anuraag Arora's modulated interpretations and Imtiaz Ali's grasp on the material. Amar Singh Chamkila is a transfixing viewing experience. Its music is the biggest draw but every little bit in the rest of the film is just as rewarding."