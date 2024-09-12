<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>: The Curious Case Of Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao And A Missing CD

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao made good on a promise. They promised a fun ride with the announcement video of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and they delivered just that. The trailer of the film takes us back to 1997. The trailer showcases the story of a small town couple Vidya and Vicky (played by Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao), who decide to document mushy moments post their wedding in a CD. There is only a slight glitch, the CD goes missing. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) receives a call asking for ransom in exchange for it. Vijay Raaz comes onboard to help the couple. The trailer also has glimpses of Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Triptii and Rajkummar wrote, "Deviyon aur sajjanon... Tapmaan badhne wala hai kyun ki the trailer of the biggest family film of the year is here. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao shared a title announcement video on Instagram, on Wednesday and they wrote, "1997 ke mukhya samachar... dekho sabke saath... padosi ho ya Pariwar. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films. The film is slated to release on October 11.