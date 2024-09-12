Advertisement

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: The Curious Case Of Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao And A Missing CD

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also features Mallika Sherawat, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijay Raaz and Archana Puran Singh

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>: The Curious Case Of Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao And A Missing CD
A still from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer.
New Delhi:

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao made good on a promise. They promised a fun ride with the announcement video of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and they delivered just that. The trailer of the film takes us back to 1997. The trailer showcases the story of a small town couple Vidya and Vicky (played by Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao), who decide to document mushy moments post their wedding in a CD. There is only a slight glitch, the CD goes missing. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) receives a call asking for ransom in exchange for it. Vijay Raaz comes onboard to help the couple. The trailer also has glimpses of Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Triptii and Rajkummar wrote, "Deviyon aur sajjanon... Tapmaan badhne wala hai kyun ki the trailer of the biggest family film of the year is here. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao shared a title announcement video on Instagram, on Wednesday and they wrote, "1997 ke mukhya samachar... dekho sabke saath... padosi ho ya Pariwar. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser out now. In cinemas on 11th October."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films. The film is slated to release on October 11.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer, Triptii Dimri
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Yudhra New Trailer: The War Is On Between Siddhant Chaturvedi And Raghav Juyal
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>: The Curious Case Of Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao And A Missing CD
<i>Roohi</i> Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor As A Ghost Turns Rajkummar Rao's Life Upside Down
Next Article
Roohi Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor As A Ghost Turns Rajkummar Rao's Life Upside Down
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com