Ahead Of <i>Stree 2</i> Release, Rajkummar Rao's Wife-Appreciation Post For "Most <i>Khubsoorat</i>" Patralekha

While we all eagerly await Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Stree 2, the actor has shared a snap with the most “Khubsoorat Stree” in his life—his wife, actress Patralekhaa. On Monday, Rajkummar posted a picture on Instagram featuring the couple standing in what appeared to be a metro in a foreign location. Their casual and cool outfits were setting travel fashion goals. Don't miss their million-dollar expressions. The way Rajkummar is gazing at the love of his life can make anyone scream “awww.” Guess who clicked this picture? None other than actor-director Kunal Kemmu. How do we know? Rajkummar gave photo credits to Kunal in his caption. He also tagged Patralekhaa and wrote, “With my most favourite and most khubsoorat [beautiful] #Stree.”

Reacting to the post, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “All kinds of gorgeousness.” Tahira Kashyap dropped red hearts. Actress Akansha Ranjan complimented, “Such a nice photo!”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never miss a chance to set couple goals. Last month, the two uploaded a series of snaps on Instagram. In the post, the couple, dressed in ethnic outfits, look regal. The text attached to the post simply read, “US.”

Not only in their personal life, but Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also complement each other professionally. Not too long ago, Rajkummar shared a photo featuring the couple standing in front of a television. On the TV screen, the Top 10 Netflix movies list was visible. Patralekhaa's Wild Wild Punjab was trending in the second spot, while Rajkummar's Srikanth was listed at number 3. The side note read, “Elated to see both our films are trending on Netflix India.”

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021. The couple shared screen space in the films — CityLights and Samjhana.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Stree 2, will hit the big screens on August 15. The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, also features Shraddha Kapoor in a key role. On the other hand, Patralekhaa is next expected to be seen in Phule and Suryast.