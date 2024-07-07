Emraan Hashmi On Feud With Murder Co-Star Mallika Sherawat: 'We Were Young And Stupid'

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat at a party. (courtesy: X)

Emraan Hashmi opened up about his famous feud with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat recently in an interview with News 18. Recalling the bygone days, Emraan Hashmi held their impulsiveness of youth responsible for the fallout. He told News 18, "We were young and stupid at that time. You go through a phase in your life when your decision making power is so limited that and you're just so impulsive. Some mean things were said by her and some by me. But those are all bygones."

In April this year, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat hit the headlines as they were pictured hugging each other at the reception party of producer Anand Pandit's daughter. Photos and videos from the venue went viral in which the co-stars were seen talking to each other. They even posed on the red carpet for the paparazzi. Talking about this much-hyped reunion and ending their 20-year feud, Emraan told News 18, "It was very warm and cordial. I saw her after a very long time. I don't think we had an encounter like in a long time. I had her a couple of times after the release of Murder."

Hinting at a possible on-screen reunion with Mallika Sherawat, Emraan Hashmi said, "We kept all of that aside. It was long back. It was very nice seeing and meeting her. She was very warm and so was I. She's a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with."

ICYMI, here's a video from the reception party in which Emraan and Mallika hugged each other.

A little background for those who haven't followed the chain of events. Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat's chemistry became the talk of the town soon after the release of the film Murder. However, they haven't worked together in a second film after that. Reflecting on their past discord during a 2021 interview with Mandira Bedi on The Love Laugh Live, Mallika referred to their feud as "childish". Mallika said, "The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn't speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also."

Emraan, on the other hand, stirred controversy with his remarks about Mallika on Koffee With Karan, where he called her a "bad kisser" and made a quip about her Hollywood aspirations. When Karan asked the actor what one might find in Mallika's bedroom, he replied, "An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood." In response, Mallika compared her kissing experience with Emraan to her encounter with a snake in the film Hisss stating that the reptile was a "better kisser" than her Murder co-star.