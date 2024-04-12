Viral And How: Mallika Sherawat And Emraan Hashmi End 20-Year Feud With A Hug

Mallika and Emraan at an event.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, who had a fallout during the shoot of the 2004 film Murder, have seemingly reconciled. The two stars crossed paths at the wedding reception of film producer Anand Pandit's daughter in Mumbai, marking a reunion after 20 years. Photos and videos capturing Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat's reunion have circulated on social media, showing them exchanging pleasantries, posing for pictures, and even sharing a warm hug at the party. While Mallika opted for a pink dress, Emraan Hashmi looked suave in a black suit.

Before their photo session, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat engaged in conversation, visibly enjoying each other's company. the duo happily posed for the photos and even engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi.

The pictures and videos of Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat prompted a wave of nostalgia among fans, with many expressing excitement over their reunion. A fan wrote, "Much-awaited reunion." Another one commented, "Oh, so finally they sorted their differences." While an Internet user wrote, "They still look so good. Please cast them in a movie soon," another comment read, "Best on-screen couple."

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat's chemistry in Mahesh Bhatt's Murder earned widespread acclaim, despite reports of tension between the two on set. Reflecting on their past discord during a 2021 interview with Mandira Bedi on The Love Laugh Live, Mallika referred to their feud as "childish". Mallika said, ""The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn't speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also."

Emraan, on the other hand, stirred controversy with his remarks about Mallika on Koffee With Karan, where he called her a "bad kisser" and made a quip about her Hollywood aspirations. It happened when Karan asked the actor what one might find in Mallika's bedroom. To this, he replied, "An idiot's guide to succeed in Hollywood."

In response, Mallika compared her kissing experience with Emraan to her encounter with a snake in the film Hisss stating that the reptile was a "better kisser" than her Murder co-star.

Murder completed 20 years of release on April 2.