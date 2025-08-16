CBI Arrests UP Man, On The Run For 26 Years, Over Saudi Arabia Murder

A man from Uttar Pradesh, who was on the run for 26 years after committing a murder in Saudi Arabia, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this week.

The 52-year-old fugitive, Mohammad Dilshad, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on August 11 as he returned from Madinah via Jeddah under a new identity and passport.

The CBI registered a case in April 2022 at the request of Saudi Arabia to trace and locally prosecute the absconder.

According to probe officials, Dilshad is accused of murdering a person in Riyadh, where he worked as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard, in 1999. He gave a slip to Saudi authorities and fled to India, where he assumed a new identity and passport through deceptive means, they said, adding the accused continued to evade law enforcement using the new passport, which allowed him to frequently visit Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia during the period.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against him.

CBI officials said the agency developed various technical leads and human intelligence, which helped it detect the new passport, resulting in the issuance of a fresh LOC.

Not knowing about the development, Dilshad conveniently arrived at Delhi airport. As the immigration department alerted the CBI, the accused was taken into custody, the officials said.

He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on August 14.

A detailed probe is underway, the CBI officials said.