They Call Him OG First Look: Emraan Hashmi's Birthday Gift To Fans

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: therealemraan)

Happy birthday to Emraan Hashmi as he turns 45 today. To make this day even more special, the makers of his upcoming film, They Call Him OG, have released Emraan's first look from the movie. In the poster, Emraan is seen sporting a bearded avatar with a scar above his eyebrow. He is lighting a cigarette, and a tattoo is visible on one of his fingers. Completing his look are a black outfit, a gold bracelet, and shiny rings. The text at the top of the poster reveals Emraan's character's name in the film, along with the phrase "Happy Birthday Omi Bhau." In his caption, Emraan wrote what seemed like a dialogue from the film, “Gambheera, Suna hai tu Bambai Aa raha hai. Vaada karta hoon: hum dono mein se kisi ek ka sar zaroor katega.” They Call Him OG marks Emraan's debut in Telugu cinema.

The production house of the film, DVV Entertainment also shared the same poster on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle with the note, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU… Emraan Hashmi. Couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG.”

Helmed by Sujeeth, They Call Me OG is headlined by Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan. The movie also stars Sriya Reddy, Priyanka Mohan, Shaan Kakkar, Arjun Das, and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

Earlier, in an interview with Janice Sequeira, Emraan Hashmi opened up about his wife Parveen Shahani's playful threats to "leave" him due to his dietary choices. Emraan revealed that he has maintained the same meal plan for the past two years. He said, "My wife is thinking of leaving me. She keeps threatening me but has not done it yet. She doesn't like what I eat and I've been following this particular diet for two years. The salad has avocado, brussels sprouts, lettuce, rocket leaves... Then I have keema and sweet potatoes. This is both meals, lunch, and dinner."

Emraan Hashmi further added, "Just switch to sweet potatoes. So I've two staple meals every day and I've the same thing, every year. It's extremely boring but I've chicken keema, because it's kind of easy to digest, and it's boiled. Then I've salad and sweet potatoes. My cook stocks it, makes it for like an entire week and we bifurcate through the day."

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, headlined by Sara Ali Khan.