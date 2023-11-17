'Ended Up Making Many Enemies': Emraan Hashmi On Koffee With Karan Controversy

Image Instagrammed by Emraan Hashmi. (Courtesy: EmraanHashmi)

Emraan Hashmi is making all the right noises with his performance inTiger 3. The actor plays the role of an antagonist, Aatish Rehman, in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film. Recently, in a conversation with Zoom, Emraan opened up about the time when he “ended up making many enemies” in the industry. It happened after Emraan made some controversial remarks on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 4 in 2014. A quick recap — Emraan had called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “plastic” during the infamous rapid-fire round. Later, he issued a clarification. Speaking about the incident, Emraan said, “Yeah that, I end up making many enemies.” The actor also asked why “he stopped going to the talk shows.” To this, he said, “I think it is too much to handle.”

On how things have changed after the Koffee With Karan episode, Emraan Hashmi added, “If I go on Koffee With Karan again, I will end up making a mess of things again. I think I will give worse answers in the rapid-fire round than I did before. Because it is your opinion. I don't have anything against these people. I just want to win the hamper. It just becomes like a competitive thing. And then you say these weird things.”

Back in 2014, Emraan Hashmi appeared on the celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, with his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actor ended up brewing controversy in the rapid-fire round. Emraan was asked, “The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name”. Without wasting a second, Emraan replied, “Plastic”. He had also made a controversial remark about Shraddha Kapoor's physique, saying that she should eat something.

Later, Emraan Hashmi went on to clarify his comment. The actor had said, “I respect and like everyone, I ripped off on that show. I'm a big fan of Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan]. I watched Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and it was for the hamper. And if you have someone as smug as someone sitting in front of you, sometimes you've got to show him who's the boss.”

Talking about Tiger 3, the film hit the theatres on Diwali, November 12. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, and backed by Yash Raj Films