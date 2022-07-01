Koffee With Karan Rewind: The 10 Most Controversial Moments (So Far)

Deepika and Sonam Kapoor on the couch. (courtesy: YouTube)

Almost two decades earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar introduced us to his super-entertaining chat show Koffee With Karan and the rest is history. With each season, the show, which premiered on Star World in 2004, offered more gossip, more drama, and not to miss, controversial statements by celebs too. From Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul and Kangana Ranaut to Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Emraan Hashmi, many B-town stars left us stunned with their unfiltered comments which were sometimes derogatory, lewd and rude, and always courted controversies. Their unabashed versions of themselves made Koffee With Karan an audience-favourite chat show from 2004 to 2019.

Now, as we await the new season of Koffee With Karan, which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 7, let's go back in time and revisit some of the controversial moments on the show.

1.Season 6, Episode 12: Hardik Pandya And KL Rahul's Sexist Remarks

This specific episode was highly criticised for the lewd comments about women made by cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. The makers had to take the episode off-air and BCCI had to drop the players for a few matches. When KJo asked Hardik: “Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?" The cricketer's sexist and misogynistic reply left the Internet furious.

2. Season 5, Episode 16: Kangana Ranaut On Nepotism

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about nepotism in Bollywood. In this episode, she accused KJo - who has launched many star kids in the Hindi film industry such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday - of being a “flag bearer of nepotism.” Her directed accusation had left Karan shocked and stunned.

3. Season 4, Episode 5: Alia Bhatt Didn't Know The Then President of India

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. When the trio appeared on KJo's show, a quick round of rapid-fire landed Alia in a pool of trolling and criticism. When asked to name the then President of India, Alia instantly said Prithviraj Chauhan, instead of Pranab Mukherjee.

4. Season 3, Episode 16: Ranveer Singh Commented On Anushka Sharma's A**

Ranveer and Anushka appeared on the couch together and while the duo shared some best candid moments with host KJo, a remark by Ranveer did not go down well with a section of the audience. In the episode, Ranveer was sitting next to Anushka when he asked her: “Hey, you want your a** pinched? I'm right here." Anushka, who looked shocked, replied: “Don't talk to me like that.” The actor was later criticised by netizens, who called his remark derogatory.

5. Season 3, Episode 5: Kareena Kapoor Made Fun Of Priyanka Chopra's Accent

During season three, when Kareena Kapoor appeared on the show with her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan, she made fun of Priyanka Chopra's accent and asked KJo: “Where did PC get that accent from?” In the same season, PC appeared on the show with a sassy reply to Kareena's remark. She said: “I get my accent from the same place her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) does.”

6. Season 4, Episode 18: Anil Kapoor Said Abhay Deol “Needs Help In Every Way”

After Abhay Deol had made it evident that he was upset with the Kapoors for not giving him the needed due in Aisha, Anil Kapoor addressed the grudge on Koffee With Karan 4. However, in an apologetic way, he said: "Abhay Deol needs help in every way".

7. Season 3, Episode 3: Deepika Padukone Said Ranbir Kapoor Should Endorse Condom

Deepika Padukone's comments about her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor often stirred controversies in the past. When the actress appeared on KWK with Sonam Kapoor and was asked which product should her ex Ranbir endorse, she immediately replied: “Condom brand.” Even though she later clarified it was just a joke from her end, the damage had been done as Ranbir's parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor expressed their displeasure over her remark.

8. Season 4, Episode 9: Emraan Hashmi's One Word Description For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “Plastic”

In this specific episode, Karan Johar asked Emraan Hashmi about the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name. “Plastic,” the actor had replied. His response was not taken well by the audience. He had also made a controversial remark about Shraddha Kapoor's physique, saying that she should eat something.

9. Season 5, Episode 11: Sonam Kapoor Said She Doesn't Know Deepika Padukone Well

Sonam appeared on the couch with friend Kareena Kapoor in this episode. When asked about Deepika Padukone, she replied, “Honestly Karan, I don't know her at all. The last interaction I had with her was on your couch. Let's say if someone asks me who is the better actress between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, I would say Priyanka. But that is my opinion and that does not mean I don't like Deepika.” For those who don't know, Sonam is Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh's cousin.

10.Season 4, Episode 1: Salman Khan's Comment About Being A “Virgin”

Salman Khan, during his debut appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, opened up about his past relationships. But he drew flak on the Internet for claiming that he is a virgin. “I am a virgin and I sleep alone,” he said on the show.

Koffee With Karan 7 will air exclusively from July 7 on Disney+Hotstar. For all the KWK fans in the US, the show will stream on hulu.