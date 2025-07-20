Emraan Hashmi Says Wife Parveen Had "Problems" With His Intimate Scenes In Films: "These Things Keep The Audience Happy"

Emraan Hashmi, best known for his roles in films such as Murder, Zeher, Jannat, Gangster, Aksar and Raaz: The Mystery Continues, earned him a lasting label, the "serial kisser."

In an earlier interview with Rediff, Emraan Hashmi addressed the label and said, "I've realised that the serial kisser tag has become synonymous with me, and I'm not going to fight it."

Sharing a story from his film Tum Mile, Emraan said, "I was watching Tum Mile and we got to the scene in which Soha (Ali Khan) and I are alone together. Now, in a typical Emraan film, I'm supposed to kiss the girl. Here I don't, and I hear the person next to me go, 'Emraan Hashmi, yeh film main bimaar ho gaya tha kya?'"

While meant as a joke, the comment highlighted how closely the image had stuck. Emraan added, "It's become like Salman Khan not taking his shirt off in a film, the audience feels cheated."

The actor said that he believes that every star has certain expectations tied to them, and in his case, the kiss is simply part of what the audience looks for.

He added, "Every actor has these 'things' that are symbolic and have to be done to keep the audience happy. Also it's a great thing. It's much better and more fun than taking off your shirt!"

Emraan Hashmi On Family's Reaction

Speaking about how his family views his on-screen image, Emraan said, "They understand that it puts food on the table. My wife and my father have problems with me getting intimate every time, but they know that these are the choices I made for longevity's sake. They might not like it, but they understand it."

On the professional front, Emraan was last seen in Ground Zero.