<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Emraan Hashmi's Film Fails To Cross Rs 10 Crore Mark

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is not showing much growth at the box office. On Day 9, the action thriller collected ₹7 lakh through ticket counters, according to Sacnilk.

In total, the film has earned ₹7.45 crore in the domestic market over nine days. The project's worldwide collection stands at ₹8.03 crore, the report added.

Ground Zero created history by becoming the first film in 38 years to host a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar – a major milestone, especially since cinema halls in the city had shut down after the 1989 unrest.

Reflecting on the experience, Emraan Hashmi told NDTV, “It was a huge cultural event. It was quite historic. After 38 years, who would have thought a certain air of normalcy would come back in Srinagar? It is a region that has been clouded by perception and goes from the past. When we went for our shoot in Srinagar, safety norms and the entire shooting went smoothly. We did not have any issues there.”

“We wanted to have an event for the jawans, for the officers, for some of the locals over there. There were just smiles on their faces of a certain normalcy, that has come back to the city, of having a red carpet event, having people from the Hindi film industry come there and showcase their film,” the actor added.

Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the courageous story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The film follows his 2003 mission that led to the elimination of the notorious terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, widely known as Ghazi Baba.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar and Rockey Raina in pivotal roles.

Ground Zero has been bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.