<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Emraan Hashmi's Film Sees A Dip

Ground Zero witnessed a dip in box office collections on Day 8. On May 2, the Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial earned ₹4 lakh through ticket sales, according to a report by Sacnilk.
So far, the action thriller has collected a total of ₹7.38 crore in the domestic market. Headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero's worldwide collection stands at ₹7.95 crore, the report added.
Ground Zero tells the heroic story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a daring operation in 2003 against terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba – the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack. Ghazi Baba was eventually killed in the same year.
In the film, Emraan Hashmi steps into the shoes of Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. A few days ago, during an interview with NDTV, Emraan spoke about the challenges he faced while portraying a real-life hero.
To this, the actor said, “The most difficult part was the emotional and psychological state of the officer; That too back in an era when Kashmir was seeing its most turbulent time; when there was rampant insurgency, 70 jawans were killed at a point blank range by the terrorists. There was fear, uncertainty and you have to play that with conviction and take yourself back to the moment.”
Ground Zero also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar and Rockey Raina in key roles.
NDTV gave Ground Zero 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “The screenplay, penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava, effectively crafts a narrative that balances the tension of a manhunt with the broader, more contemplative themes of duty, loyalty, and moral ambiguity.”
Ground Zero has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.