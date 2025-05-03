<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Emraan Hashmi's Film Sees A Dip

Ground Zero witnessed a dip in box office collections on Day 8. On May 2, the Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial earned ₹4 lakh through ticket sales, according to a report by Sacnilk.

So far, the action thriller has collected a total of ₹7.38 crore in the domestic market. Headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Ground Zero's worldwide collection stands at ₹7.95 crore, the report added.

Ground Zero tells the heroic story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a daring operation in 2003 against terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba – the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack. Ghazi Baba was eventually killed in the same year.

In the film, Emraan Hashmi steps into the shoes of Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. A few days ago, during an interview with NDTV, Emraan spoke about the challenges he faced while portraying a real-life hero.

To this, the actor said, “The most difficult part was the emotional and psychological state of the officer; That too back in an era when Kashmir was seeing its most turbulent time; when there was rampant insurgency, 70 jawans were killed at a point blank range by the terrorists. There was fear, uncertainty and you have to play that with conviction and take yourself back to the moment.”

Ground Zero also features ​​Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar and Rockey Raina in key roles.

NDTV gave Ground Zero 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “The screenplay, penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava, effectively crafts a narrative that balances the tension of a manhunt with the broader, more contemplative themes of duty, loyalty, and moral ambiguity.”

Ground Zero has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.