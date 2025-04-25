<i>Ground Zero</i> Review: One Of Emraan Hashmi's Most Nuanced Performances Is Competent In Parts

Ground Zero, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, is a film that, at its core, aims to explore the complexities of the Kashmir conflict through the eyes of a dedicated Border Security Force (BSF) officer, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, played by Emraan Hashmi.

Based on real-life events surrounding the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the subsequent hunt for terrorist Ghazi Baba, the film promises a tense, action-packed narrative filled with moral dilemmas and political questions.

However, despite its ambitious intentions, Ground Zero finds itself caught between its desire for realism and the constraints of a genre that often leans heavily on dramatic flair. The result is a film that, while competent in parts, ultimately feels uneven and lacking in emotional depth.

The plot, set in the volatile Kashmir region in the early 2000s, follows BSF officer Dubey and his team as they track down Ghazi Baba, a terrorist mastermind responsible for the deaths of countless civilians and soldiers. The first half of the film lays the groundwork with Dubey's quiet resolve and the depiction of military operations.

While the film's approach to internal security and de-radicalisation attempts offers an interesting angle, it feels somewhat superficial in its execution. The film introduces various themes about the moral complexities of security operations and the line between patriotism and brutality, but these discussions are often left unexplored in favour of action-driven scenes.

In an era where tales of Kashmir are often shrouded in jingoism and sensationalism, this movie manages to take a step back, breathe deeply, and present the story with a sense of restraint that feels like a breath of fresh air.

It's a film that's not about proving a point as much as it is about asking difficult questions—and hoping that, just maybe, the answers aren't as straightforward as we might wish.

The tension between the BSF and the local population, portrayed through a handful of powerful moments, underpins the story's complexity. The film doesn't shy away from highlighting the bitter division between the security forces and the people they're tasked to protect.

This dynamic is particularly evident in the character of Dubey, who finds himself in a moral quandary as he leads a mission that seeks not just to neutralise a terrorist, but to reconcile the rift between the Indian state and the people of Kashmir.

Hashmi, often known for his brooding roles in romantic dramas and thrillers, delivers perhaps one of his most nuanced performances here. His portrayal of Dubey is a far cry from the brash, over-the-top action heroes we've grown accustomed to seeing. He is a man of few words, guided not by vengeance but by an unwavering commitment to his duty.

The stillness in his eyes speaks volumes about the weight of his responsibility, and his internal struggles come through in moments of silence, making him a soldier who feels the full emotional weight of every decision he makes.

The screenplay, penned by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava, effectively crafts a narrative that balances the tension of a manhunt with the broader, more contemplative themes of duty, loyalty, and moral ambiguity.

The film doesn't overplay its hand with melodramatic speeches, opting instead for a subtle approach that emphasises action through quiet moments. For instance, Dubey's interactions with the local informant, Husain, played by Mir Mehrooz, are poignant and reveal the complexities of Kashmir's youth caught between indoctrination and a yearning for peace.

The film's handling of this character is particularly effective—Husain is neither a villain nor a hero, but a product of the conflict.

What makes Ground Zero stand apart from many of its contemporaries is its refusal to succumb to jingoism. While the film certainly highlights the valour and dedication of the BSF soldiers, it never loses sight of the larger human cost of conflict.

Kashmir itself becomes a silent witness to the turmoil—its people, its landscapes, and its cultural identity all bear the scars of the ongoing strife. The film shows the high stakes of the operation but also never loses sight of the lives being destroyed on both sides of the divide. The questions raised by Dubey about whether the land of Kashmir belongs only to India, or if its people are included in that ownership, linger long after the credits roll.

The supporting cast, including Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari, provides solid performances that bolster the film's emotional depth. Tamhankar, as Dubey's wife, offers a heartfelt portrayal of the personal toll that the conflict takes on the families of soldiers.

The film's pacing, however, is not without its flaws. The second half, while intense, does suffer from occasional lulls that disrupt the otherwise steady rhythm of the narrative. The action sequences, while grounded, could have been trimmed to maintain the tautness of the story. The climax, though emotionally charged, feels slightly abrupt, leaving some of the film's emotional threads hanging.

Yet, despite its few shortcomings, Ground Zero is an incredibly relevant and timely film. It's a film that doesn't glorify conflict but instead asks hard-hitting questions about duty, morality, and the human condition.

It tackles an important issue with good intentions, but it doesn't always deliver on its promises. While it features a solid performance by Emraan Hashmi and tries to stay true to the complexities of the Kashmir conflict, it falters in its execution. With a more focused script and better pacing, it could have been a more impactful exploration of one of the most sensitive issues in contemporary India.

It's a film that leaves you thinking about what could have been rather than what it ultimately accomplishes. For now, it remains a solid but flawed attempt at tackling a difficult subject.