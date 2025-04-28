<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's Film Is At Rs 5 Crore And Counting

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero premiered in theaters on Friday. The film earned Rs 2.15 crore on its first Sunday, according to reports. Overall Hindi occupancy was 17.25% on the third day of release.

Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Ground Zero, opened in theatres on Friday. The film minted Rs 2.15 crore on its first Sunday, reported Sacnilk.

Ground Zero recorded an overall 17.25% Hindi occupancy on day 3, the report added. Breaking it down further — the morning shows saw 7.77% occupancy, afternoon shows had 19.75%, evening shows peaked at 23.69% and night shows witnessed a 17.78% turnout.

With this, the total collection of the action drama now stands at Rs 5.2 crore.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the Ground Zero makers hosted a red carpet screening in Srinagar. At the event, Emraan Hashmi shared his experience of shooting in Srinagar.

The actor told NDTV, “When we ourselves went back to Mumbai, we said that, you know, it was such a smooth sailing shoot in Srinagar. Wonderful people, we didn't have any issues over here — safety, you know, all the norms that are there. And over here, this is a big, big message out there to the entire country: that after 38 years, we had a red carpet event. It brings in that air of normalcy.”

“I would invite more film crews to come, do their screenings here and put their films out here. I wish more theatres would erupt here in Srinagar. It's going to help the country,” he added.

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero is inspired by true events. The film features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role as Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the second-in-command of BSF. The supporting cast includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina and Rahul Vohra amongst others.

Ground Zero vividly brings to life one of the most important operations by India's Border Security Force (BSF). The daring mission took down Jaish-e-Mohammed's notorious commander, Ghazi Baba, who masterminded the 2001 Parliament attack.

Ground Zero is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.