<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi's Film Sees Slight Growth, Mints Rs 1.9 Crore

After a subtle opening, Ground Zero saw a mild jump at the box office on day 2. On its first Saturday, the film, headlined by Emraan Hashmi, collected ₹1.9 crore through ticket windows, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the film's two-day total stands at ₹3.05 crore.

The report also mentioned that Ground Zero had an overall 13.64% Hindi occupancy on April 26. Breaking it down — morning shows recorded 5.60%, afternoon shows saw 14.99%, evening shows witnessed 13.62% and night shows peaked at 20.34%.

Ground Zero vividly brings to life one of the most important operations by India's Border Security Force (BSF) — the daring mission that led to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammed's notorious commander, Ghazi Baba, who masterminded the 2001 Parliament attack.

Leading the cast is Emraan Hashmi, who is playing the role of the second-in-command of BSF, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The film also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar and Rockey Raina in pivotal roles.

Ahead of Ground Zero's release, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the experience of shooting in Srinagar.

The actor told NDTV, “When we ourselves went back to Mumbai, we said that, you know, it was such a smooth sailing shoot in Srinagar. Wonderful people, we didn't have any issues over here — safety, you know, all the norms that are there. And over here, this is a big, big message out there to the entire country: that after 38 years, we had a red carpet event. It brings in that air of normalcy.”

“I would invite more film crews to come, do their screenings here and put their films out here. I wish more theatres would erupt here in Srinagar. It's going to help the country,” Emraan Hashmi added.

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero has been produced by Excel Entertainment.