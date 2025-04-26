<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's Movie Mints Rs 1 Crore

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero opened in theaters on April 25. The action thriller earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day at the box office. It recorded 8.63% overall occupancy on the first day of screenings.

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero finally hit the big screens on Friday, April 25. On its opening day, the action thriller earned Rs 1 crore at the box office, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Ground Zero recorded an overall 8.63% Hindi occupancy on day 1, the report added. Breaking it down further — morning shows saw 4.71% occupancy, afternoon shows had 8.25%, evening shows witnessed 7.49% and night shows peaked at 14.06%.

Ground Zero dives deep into the real-life heroics of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who played a crucial role in the 2003 operation that took down one of India's most wanted terrorists — Rana Tahir Nadeem, also known as Ghazi Baba.

The film features Emraan Hashmi as BSF Second-in-Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, with Sai Tamhankar playing his wife, Jaya Dubey, and Zoya Hussain as Aadila.

Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, and Lalit Prabhakar also appear in key roles.

Before its theatrical release, Ground Zero created history by becoming the first film in 38 years to hold a red carpet screening in Srinagar. This was a huge moment for the region, where cinema halls had shut down back in 1989 due to violent unrest.

While attending the special event, Emraan Hashmi spoke to NDTV and shared his thoughts on the significance of the moment.

The actor said, “I think, with this, it is a message to people out there. Even now, there is a kind of perception, like you said about 1989, the tensions that started here – I think this is one of those small steps in kind of removing that perception.”

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.