New Releases This Week (April 21-27): <i>Ground Zero, Jewel Thief</i> And More

A brand new week is here, and your screens are about to be blessed with fresh content. Whether you are a fan of mushy romantic dramas or edge-of-your-seat thrillers, this week's releases have something for everyone. April 21-27 promises to keep you entertained and intrigued. Let's take a look at the releases you can enjoy in theatres and OTT platforms.

1. Ground Zero (April 25) - Theatres

The film is based on the operation that followed the 2001 Parliament attack in New Delhi. Emraan Hashmi plays BSF officer Dubey, who leads a two-year probe uncovering the mastermind, Ghazi Baba, in India's biggest anti-terror operation.

2. Thudarum (April 25) - Theatres

Headlined by Mohanlal, the film revolves around a taxi driver named Shanmughan, who treasures his ageing Ambassador car above everything else. When fate puts him to the test, he must prove just how far he will go for what he holds dear.

3. The Accountant 2 (April 25) - Theatres

The film is a sequel to the 2016 hit The Accountant. It features Ben Affleck as the forensic accountant Christian Wolff. He teams up with his estranged but highly lethal brother to track down mysterious assassins.

4. L2: Empuraan (April 24) - JioHotstar

After a successful theatrical run, the film is all set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar. The plot focuses on Khureshi Ab'raam (Mohanlal) leading a double life as the enigmatic leader of a powerful global crime syndicate.

5. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 (April 24) - Prime Video

Chiyaan Vikram's gangster drama features him as Kaali, a provision store owner and a loving husband and father. His involvement in a dangerous crime network and his mysterious mission form the rest of the story.

6. Jewel Thief (April 25) - Netflix

A master thief, played by Saif Ali Khan, accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. The meticulously planned heist soon spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties.

7. You Season 5 (April 25) - Netflix

The new season is expected to follow Joe Goldberg's continued obsession with love and murder. With new targets and obsessions emerging, the show will explore the themes of identity, class and the blurred lines between love and possession.

8. Havoc (April 25) - Netflix

When a drug deal goes awry, a detective battles his way through the criminal underground to save a politician's estranged son. He looks into and exposes a network of corruption in the city. The action thriller features Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker and Narges Rashidi in key roles.

9. Superboys of Malegaon (April 25) - Prime Video

Nasir Sheikh, an amateur filmmaker, assembles a diverse group of friends to produce a movie set in the small village of Malegaon. This heartwarming film about friendship and filmmaking shows how willpower, ingenuity and hope can revitalise a community on a limited budget.

10. Crazxy (April 25) - Prime Video

Sohum Shah's psychological thriller dives deep into the themes of guilt and redemption. The actor plays a celebrated surgeon whose life spirals out of control after his estranged daughter is kidnapped.