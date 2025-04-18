India's Shortest Actor Beats Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, And Ranbir At Box Office. Details Inside

Who do you think is India's most successful actor? If you are thinking of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or even Ranbir Kapoor, there is a name you might be missing – and no, he does not lead the frame, but he sure knows how to steal the spotlight.

Enter Jaffer Sadiq – a 4-foot-8-inch powerhouse who is quietly becoming one of the most bankable names in Indian cinema. This 29-year-old has carved out a space that is entirely his own.

You have probably seen him, even if you did not realise it. Maybe it was in Vikram – the Kamal Haasan action flick that rocked the box office – or in Jailer with Rajinikanth.

Or perhaps you spotted him alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, one of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters ever. And if you caught Varun Dhawan's Baby John, guess what? Jaffer Sadiq was in that too.

Jaffer Sadiq's filmography may be short in screen time, but the numbers? Massive.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Vikram made Rs 414 crore. Jailer pulled in Rs 605 crore. Jawan crushed records with Rs 1150 crore.

That's over Rs 2100 crore at the box office from just three films. Let that sink in – Jaffer has outgrossed the 2022-2023 earnings of stars like Prabhas, Salman Khan and even Rajinikanth. The only one ahead of him in terms of total box office during this period? Shah Rukh Khan, whose three films (Dunki, Pathan and Jawan) grossed Rs 2600 crore in 2023.

Check out Jaffer Sadiq's picture with Shah Rukh Khan:

Jaffer Sadiq's acting career started in 2020 with his debut in the Tamil anthology series Paava Kadhigal. From there, it's been a steady climb, one performance at a time.

Jaffer may not be headlining films (yet), but when it comes to screen presence and picking winners, he is on a dream run. India's shortest mainstream actor? Sure. But in terms of success, he is standing tall.