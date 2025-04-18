Anurag Kashyap Says He's "Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan" After Leaving Mumbai

Weeks after confirming his stance of leaving "toxic" Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap shared a new post on X, claiming he is busier than Shah Rukh Khan. Anurag Kashyap also clarified that he hasn't quit filmmaking with dates booked for the next three years.

Anurag wrote, "I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone. I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be, I don't make as much money) (laughing face emoji) I don't have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go s*** your own c**** or if you are flexible enough lick your own a**."

The post garnered mixed reactions from the Internet. A user wrote, "Your voice matters a lot as no one else dares to say anything so clearly. You be you! Let the noise be noise."

Another user wrote, "You doing really well south flim industry. Specially Maharaja movies."

Another user wrote, "True artists never leave the battlefield, they just change their strategies. More power to your madness and magic, Anurag! May your stories continue shaking up the screens and souls. Cheers to the hustle and the heart."

Last month, during an interaction with The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap confirmed he has moved out of Mumbai due to lack of creative fulfilment.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Anurag will be seen in Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha as a cop. Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.