Pawan Kalyan's <i>Hari Hara Veera Mallu</i> Becomes Highest Grosser In Single Screening In Tollywood History, Says "Deeper Purpose..."

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's first film after becoming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has created a new record, becoming the highest grosser in a single screening for any Tollywood hero. Pawan Kalyan said it earned over Rs 30 crore with premiere show screenings in India and overseas.

"There is, however, a deeper purpose of the film beyond commercial success," the actor-politician who plays the title role of the period action film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, said.

Pawan Kalyan said the movie had a profound historical mission. The film's true success lies not in its box office numbers but in its ability to "drive home truth about Mughal" history and confront past wrongs, he said.

Beyond the box office, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is far more than just a commercial venture for him, Kalyan stressed. He asserted that the film is fundamentally about "admitting wrongs of the past" and that "more than commercial success, sending the message across" was paramount.

He described certain events of the past as a "historical blunder that has become a civilizational wound from the past", declaring that the film is inherently about "our civilisation and history." For Kalyan, the film "has achieved its purpose beyond the numbers", highlighting its role in initiating a crucial dialogue about India's historical narrative.

"In the past, films or even our textbooks only spoke about Akbar the Great, praising the Mughals. People must know another aspect of the Mughal era too," he said.

Kalyan, who humorously referred to himself as a "mistaken star," clarified that his presence at the press conference was a moral obligation to producer A.M. Ratnam, given the film's arduous journey through COVID-19 and "man-made" (political) delays. However, his core message revolved around the film's weighty themes.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan and the period epic have more to anticipate, as Kalyan also confirmed the coming sequel, titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 - Battlefield (Yuddhabhoomi in Telugu)."

This revelation, hinted at in the first film's climax, solidifies the franchise's ongoing exploration of the 17th-century Mughal Empire through the eyes of its fearless warrior protagonist. Kalyan indicated that feedback on the technical aspects of the first film would be incorporated to enhance the upcoming installment.

Addressing the long production delays, Kalyan acknowledged his political commitments played a part but lauded director Jyothi Krishna and DOP Manoj Paramahamsa for their relentless perseverance. Regarding his remuneration, he quipped, "I'll consider my remuneration only if it's a hit," emphasising his primary concern was for the producer's investment recovery.

Pawan Kalyan asked his fans not to be overly sensitive to criticism and to "handle all the negative aspects in style." He encouraged them to "enjoy their lives and not be stressed by social media comments," assuring them that he would bear the pressures.

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu," a historical drama set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire, features Pawan Kalyan as a valiant warrior. The film, released on July 24th, opened to mixed reviews but had strong collections, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.