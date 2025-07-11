"Telugu Our Mother, Hindi Our Elder Aunt": Pawan Kalyan Amid Language Row

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief, has once again championed the role of Hindi in fostering national unity and boosting economic prosperity, particularly for the film industry.

Speaking at the "Dakshin Samvad" Golden Jubilee celebration of the Official Language Department in Hyderabad today, Mr Kalyan, an ally of the BJP, articulated his perspective with a compelling analogy: "If Telugu is like our mother, then Hindi is like our elder aunt (Peddamma)."

Mr Kalyan underscored that while regional languages hold primary importance, Hindi plays a crucial role in connecting diverse parts of India.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that learning Hindi should not be seen as a threat to one's regional identity but rather as an enabler for broader opportunities. He stated that "Hindi unites India," serving as a common linguistic thread across the nation.

Further, he highlighted the tangible economic benefits of embracing Hindi, for example, for the South Indian film industry. He pointed out that many Telugu and other South Indian films are dubbed into Hindi and released nationwide, generating significant revenue.

"We want our films to do well in Hindi and make money from them, but we do not want to learn Hindi language. What kind of pathetic attitude is that?" Mr Kalyan questioned, urging a more pragmatic approach.

Mr Kalyan's consistent stance on this matter has been to advocate Hindi as a bridge language, emphasising voluntary learning rather than forced imposition. His remarks at the event reiterated his previous clarifications that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 does not mandate Hindi, and that embracing multiple languages ultimately enriches individuals and the nation.