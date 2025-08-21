TDP MLA 'Attacks' Forest Department Staff, Pawan Kalyan Orders Probe

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and his followers allegedly attacked forest department staff in the Nekkanti Range of Dornala Mandal late on Tuesday night.

It is reported that the incident took place near Srisailam Shikhara, where forest officials Ramanayak, Guravaiah, Mohan Kumar, and Kareemulla were on duty.

The Andhra Pradesh Junior Forest Officers Association condemned the assault and demanded that an SC/ST Atrocity case be registered against the MLA.

Responding to the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Forest Minister, said he had ordered a thorough investigation into the MLA's involvement and directed that cases be filed "as per law, without sparing anyone."

He stated that "no one, whether a Prime Minister or a Chief Minister, is above the law," and reiterated the NDA government's stance that public representatives must demonstrate restraint and accountability.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Kalyan referred to the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said, "those responsible must be held accountable."

"I have clearly instructed that cases should be registered against those responsible as per the regulations," he wrote in Telugu.

"The coalition government, led by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, will not spare anyone, regardless of their status, who obstructs the duties of employees," he added.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among forest employees, with unions warning of protests if strict action is not taken.