<i>Hari Hara Veeru Mallu</i> Trailer Event Cancelled At Sandhya Theatre Due To Safety Concerns Following <i>Pushpa 2</i> Stampede

Amid much fanfare, the grand trailer launch of Hari Hara Veeru Mallu took place on Thursday morning across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is led by Pawan Kalyan in the titular character Veera Mallu, with Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles. Hari Hara Veeru Mallu is directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna.

However, the trailer launch was cancelled at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre after an overwhelming response from the Pawan Kalyan fans who were preparing for a grand celebration. The management of the Hyderabad cinema hall called off the event citing safety concerns in the wake of the stampede that took place on December 4, 2024 at the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sandhya Theatre is a single-screen movie hall that is known for its loyal Tollywood fanbase. As the trailer launch neared, there was an ocean of people who gathered to collect the passes for the event, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The police intervened to control the crowd and the management of Sandhya Theatre eventually decided to cancel the event.

Such strict action came in place after the Pushpa 2 tragedy that took place in Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024.

The Pushpa 2 Stampede Case In Sandhya Theatre

On December 4, 2024, Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre for the audience who had come to watch the premiere show of Pushpa 2, a stampede broke out after fans went berserk. This led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, in critical condition.

The Hyderabad Police registered a case against the actor, his security team and the theatre management, based on a complaint by the victim's family.

Allu Arjun was charged by the Hyderabad Police with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. The Telugu superstar was arrested and later granted anticipatory bail.

Appeal Of Hari Hara Veeru Mallu Makers Ahead Of The Trailer Launch

The makers of Pawan Kalyan's film had taken to X yesterday to announce the trailer launch event taking place today.

Highlighting how the safety of the audience is paramount, they had shared a post where the caption read, "A heartfelt message from our producer AM Rathnam garu Let's celebrate the #HHVMTrailer tomorrow at 11:10 AM with the same love and madness you have always shown but responsibly and with pride for our Chief Shri @PawanKalyan garu."

