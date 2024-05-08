Met Gala Memes: Sebastian Stan Gave The Internet Major Emraan Hashmi Vibes

Sebastian Stan at the event. (courtesy: X)

Met Gala 2024, like all its previous editions, has taken the internet by storm. As some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion attended the annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, fashion lovers and pop culture enthusiasts were dissecting every look and move. Bollywood representation at the Met Gala this year was taken care of by Alia Bhatt, who made global headlines for her Sabyasachi look. But, her second cousin, actor Emraan Hashmi has also become the subject of some Met Gala-related memes. This is because many fans found an uncanny resemblance between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan in his Met Gala look and Emraan Hashmi. In particular, they were comparing Sebastian's all-black ensemble with Emraan Hashmi's gangster look in the 2007 thriller Awarapan.

Needless to say, a meme fest followed with fans dropping hilarious messages and posts.

One fan tagged Emraan Hashmi and wrote: “Real id se aau @emraanhashmi sir…Emraan Hashmi from Awarapan.”

Real id se aau @emraanhashmi sir ????????



Emraanhasmi from awarapan ???? pic.twitter.com/wAwcTXF5BJ — Mojo Jojo (@Introvertkaking) May 8, 2024

“Emraan Hashmi or who?” said another.

“Emraan Hashmi at Met Gala Looking Handsome #MetGala,” joked another.

Emraan Hashmi at Met Gala Looking Handsome ????❤️#MetGalapic.twitter.com/R9xl5EaFiV — Devendra ???????? (@Devendra786s) May 8, 2024

Quote-tweeting an image of Sebastian Stan at the gala, one fan warned, “Don't copy Emraan's iconic look @emraanhashmi.”

“Winter soldier with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan look,” said another user.

Winter soldier with emraan hashmi's Awarapan look https://t.co/pnOrAKcnaApic.twitter.com/Fg9E04Y2rg — Amit Dubey (@AmitHellboyz143) May 7, 2024

“People are talking about Alia Bhatt at #MetGala2024 but it is @emraanhashmi who stole the show,” joked one fan.

People are talking about Alia Bhatt at #MetGala2024 but it is @emraanhashmi who stole the show. pic.twitter.com/ouAphT0Oc5 — Sunny Samanta (@finderskeepah) May 7, 2024

One user wrote simply, “Emraan Hashmi lite.”

All hail “LORD Emraan Hashmi @emraanhashmi,” one fan tweeted.

Sorry, Sebastian Stan, “that's Emraan Hashmi from Awarapan,” one user said.

The actor even got a new name - “Hollywood Hashmi @emraanhashmi.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt impressed fashionistas in a saree to match the dress code, Garden Of Time. About her look, the actress wrote in an Instagram post: “Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.”

While Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Jigra, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in TheyCall Him OG.