Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Shares Celeb-Approved Pics Of Her Look - 'Insane, Insane, Insane'

No Monday blues for Alia Bhatt. It is Met Gala day after all. The actress attended the grand exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. After walking the red carpet, Alia shared some stunning moments from her photoshoot and the clicks are the definition of dreamy. The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time" and Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree perfectly encapsulated the essence of the theme. "Blossoming flowers" - check. Alia Bhatt's photos (even off the red carpet) are straight out of a fairytale.

Not just fans, Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look was a hit among desi celebrities as well. "In the garden of time," Alia Bhatt captioned the post. In the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Insane insane insane." Sister Shaheen summed up her sister's post with these words, "Woodland princess." Alia's Darlings co-star Vijay Varma commented, "Drop dead gorgeous." Celebrity stylist Ami Desai wrote, "This is unreal." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Ethereal." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Beauts." Saba Ali Khan's comment read, "Exquisite."

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt mentioned that it took "a total of 1965-man hours" to create the piece. "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post.

Alia Bhatt wasn't the sole desi representation at this year's Met Gala. Natasha Poonawalla, Sabyasachi Mukherjee also walked the red carpet at what is considered one of the biggest fashion events in the world.