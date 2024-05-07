Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla Woke Up And Chose To Slay. See Her Sleeping Beauty Look

Natasha Poonawalla shared these images. (courtesy: natasha.poonawalla)

It is Natasha Poonawalla's world and we are just living in it. Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala veteran, walked the red carpet this year too (more on that later). This is the story of another equally stunning look - the one that she sported off the red-carpet. The look was in keeping with the theme of the year -"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time." Natasha Poonawalla was a walking talking sleeping beauty in a Viktor and Rolf creation from their AW2018 collection. The highlight of the look was the giant pillow-shaped headgear with floral accents, which came with a long tulle train.

Natasha Poonawalla captioned the post, "Sleeping Beauty Met Day! I couldn't think of anything better than this Viktor and Rolf piece from their AW2018 collection to honour the opening of The Met's latest exhibition; resuscitating iconic fashion and honouring legendary mastery in craft and design. Excited to be celebrating The Costume Institute later today." She accompanied the post with hashtags #ReawakeningFashion and #MetGala.

Natasha Poonawalla's look was celeb-approved. Priyanka Chopra, who was MIA from the Met Gala this year, commented on the post, "Stunning." Karan Johar added, "Just amazing." Soni Razdan wrote, "Wow very dramatic and stunning." Rhea Kapoor commented, "love it." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Masaba Gupta wrote, "Out of this world."

The outfit that Natasha Poonawalla actually wore to the red carpet at this year's Met Gala was designed by John Galliano. Supermodel Gigi Hadid commented on the post, "So stunning in this Tash."

The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. Natasha Poonawalla is a regular attendee at the gala.