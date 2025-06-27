Natasha Poonawalla Attends Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Festivities In A Dramatic Red Mini Dress

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's high-profile wedding has become the talk of the town. The couple have kicked started their three-day wedding festivities in Venice starting from today, June 27, 2025. Among the high-profile guests, it was Natasha Poonawalla who also made it to the esteemed wedding list. The philathropist and socialite is reportedly the only Indian invited to the grand wedding celebrations.

Natasha Poonawalla made a case for avant-garde fashion as she rocked a stunning mini dress from AZ Factory's Spring 2022 collection. Fun and unapologetic, the businesswoman stole the show in the vibrantly rich red number that had drama written all over it. Safe to say, she ate and left no crumbs behind in the fearless silhouette. Strapless details, crisp tailoring and structured shoulders came together like a work of art put together piece-by-piece. .

Weddings are all about "celebrating love" between two souls. Safe to say, Natasha Poonawalla's outfit was an ode to the union between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The myriad of 3D heart-shaped designs dominating the outfit made it crystal clear screamed all hearts from a distance. Ruffles around the neckline, pin-straight frills, tassel elements cascading in length, served pizzazz on another level. Natasha's ensemble had a lot going on it for sure, but it was her sheer confidence that helped the entrepreneur carry the eccentric outfit effortlessly.

The 43-year-old business personality went all out with her accessory game as well. A pretty necklace encrusted with heart-shaped diamonds offered the right amount of sparkle. Natasha Poonawalla, however, skipped earrings and bracelets.

For makeup of the day, she opted for a dewy bronzed and beaming look. Her blushed cheeks with a hint of shimmer and contour sculpted her face like a true work of art. Peachy nude hued matte lips delivered another burst of colour to her already vibrant mini dress.

An intense stroke of winged eyeliner and mascara-adorned lashes sealed her glam. For the finishing touch, Natasha Poonawalla tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, securing her tresses with a satin red ribbon.

Natasha Poonawalla's wedding guest look to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's is all hearts.

