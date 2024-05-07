Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla Showed Up Looking Like This. Outfit Details Here

Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2024. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Natasha Poonawalla is known for her bold fashion choices and her appearance at the Met Gala 2024 was no exception. She opted for a custom ensemble from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection, curated by designer John Galliano. The striking ensemble comprised a sculpted white strapless bodycon dress adorned with delicate black torn chiffon detailing. Completing the look was a whimsical puffy white beret adorned with matching black sheer chiffon layers. Natasha Poonawalla elevated her ensemble with towering platform heels by Christian Louboutin and statement pearl studs.

For her makeup, she opted for glittery grey eyeshadow and vibrant red lipstick. Her ensemble was complemented by a coordinating white bag featuring the same intricate black chiffon layering. Her outfit resembling an old, spider web-covered outfit, paid homage to the theme of this year's event, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

ICYDK: This isn't Natasha Poonawalla's first nod to the gala's theme. Previously, she wore an outfit from Victor and Rolf's fall/winter 2018 collection. This particular look offered a literal reinterpretation of Sleeping Beauty, featuring a white silk quilted coat and a pillow in place of the collar. Poonawalla's hair, styled by Eugene Souleiman, sported a vibrant orange hue reminiscent of waking up from a deep sleep. The ensemble included a tulle overlay adorned with embroidered dry flower petals, perfectly aligning with the event's dress code, "Garden of Time."

For the unversed, the Met Gala takes place annually in New York City, specifically at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It begins with the unveiling of the Costume Institute exhibition, followed by a gala dinner and a fashion showcase. Joining Anna Wintour as co-chairs this year are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, following the footsteps of the 2023 hosts: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel.