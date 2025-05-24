Natasha Poonawalla Shines Bright At Cannes 2025 In A Balenciaga Gold Foil Gown

It is Natasha Poonawalla's world, and we are all just living in it. The business tycoon and fashion force is currently making waves at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Post turning heads dressed in an archival Dior ensemble, Natasha is now dazzling fans with a gold statement that oozes luxury and power.

Natasha Poonawalla recently attended the amfAR Gala at Cannes 2025. The ultra-exclusive soiree was held at the legendary Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. While the event was packed with several celebrities, Natasha's sartorial presence was impossible to overlook.

The diva wore a gilded gold foil gown from Balenciaga's Resort 2025 collection which was a true vision in metallic hues. The dress hugged her bust and torso before flowing into a subtle flare waist downwards. With its tiered details cascading down and a dramatic train following her around, the gown defined high fashion at its finest. The off-shoulder neckline of the ensemble added a modern edge, while the texture and sheen of the fabric made the entire look feel like a wearable piece of art.

Natasha Poonawalla's accessories of the day were equally impressive. She paired the golden look with oversized black earrings and statement black sunglasses and huge diamond ring that sparkled adorned on her finger. but what really turned heads was the sleek black Balenciaga tumbler she carried which made for a stylish and on-trend Stanley inspired switch from a traditional clutch. Completing the ensemble were a pair of black stilettos that added a few extra inches to the fashion icon's already impressive stature.

Natasha's beauty game, crafted by celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira, was both polished and glamorous. She went with glossy pink lips, softly blushed cheeks and an ample amount of highlighter added to the highpoints of her face. A sharp winged liner brought focus to her eyes which were enhanced by fluttery lashes and well-defined brows. Her hair was kept simple in a salon style blown out, middle-parted style that allowed her outfit do all the talking.

In Natasha Poonawalla's signature style, her Cannes 2025 look was the gold standard of high fashion.

