Natasha Poonawalla Attended The Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week 2024 With A House-Shaped Trunk Bag That Costs Rs 38 Lakhs

Natasha Poonawalla was exquisitely dressed in monogram to watch the Louis Vuitton show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

Natasha Poonawalla's handbag stole the show

As one of the world's most prominent fashion collectors, Natasha Poonawalla decorates the front rows of many fashion shows. The glamour and elegance of Paris Fashion Week 2024 were further elevated when Natasha Poonawalla graced the Louis Vuitton show with her impeccable style. Poonawalla arrived wearing an iconic Louis Vuitton monogram dress, which showcased the brand's signature pattern in a contemporary silhouette. The dress perfectly encapsulated Louis Vuitton's timeless aesthetic with modern twists to showcase the brand's commitment to evolving with trends while retaining the legacy house's characteristic design language.

Natasha complemented her look with the Louis Vuitton Maison de Famille bag, that caught our attention. The Maison de Famille bag is revered not only for its rarity but also for the legacy it represents - a collector's dream, this piece of fashion history perfectly embodies Louis Vuitton's heritage of timeless luxury and exclusivity. The bag is a miniature version of the historic Maison d'Asnieres situated on the outskirts of Paris. Housing both the founder's family home as well as his already renowned trunkmaking operations, the Asnieres location remains the heart and soul of Louis Vuitton's legacy over 160 years later. The handbag was part of the Spring-Summer 2023 season. The bag is made in France and is among the rarest bags in the world. One can hardly put a price on something so articulate and rare but the brand was able to and a staggering one at that. Currently available on the UAE website, the handbag retails at 166,000 AED, which converts to Rs. 37,95,235.

Photo Credit: Screenshot from Louis Vuitton's website

The philanthropist and entrepreneur is no stranger to owning some of the choicest collector's items in the world. It's safe to say, that many of her handbags hold a special place in the collection.

