Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Oopsie: She Gets A Fact Wrong About Her Sabyasachi Saree

Alia Bhatt ruled the Met Gala 2024 red carpet and how. For the big day, the actress rested her faith in the craftsmanship of Sabyasachi. She wore a custom-made floral saree with an extravagant train. Now, a video of Alia talking to the presenters at the Met Gala about her beautiful ensemble has surfaced online. While sharing details about the saree, Alia misquoted the number of hours it took to create it.

In a video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), Alia can be heard saying, “So this is designed by Sabyasachi. It is my second time at the Met and my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code—"Garden Of Time”, I felt that it needed something timeless. And there is nothing more timeless than a saree. So this is all hand embroidery. It's taken, let me get this number right because it's extremely important when you talk about craftsmanship. One thousand nine hundred and five man hours (1,905) and a hundred and sixty-three (163) craftsmen, embroidery workers, everybody to make this garment.” Despite saying “let me get it right,” the actress made an error when she said it took 1,905 hours to create the Met Gala outfit. FYI: A post, shared on Alia's Instagram page, stated that it took “a total of 1965 man-hours to create this ethereal saree.”

A hand embroidered saree

Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday, dropped a series of pictures of herself clicked on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024. In her detailed note on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man-hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain, and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this ‘Garden of Time'.”





Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The movie has been jointly backed by Alia Bhatt's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.