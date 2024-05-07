Met Gala 2024: What BLACKPINK's Jennie And Stray Kids Wore For The Event

Stray Kids and Jennie Kim at Met Gala 2024. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Met Gala 2024 just ended but the chatter about the K-celebs' fashion choices is sticking around longer than a glitter stain on a designer gown. The biggest fashion event of the year once again captured the world's attention with its display of celebrity style and haute couture. This year, however, marked a historic moment for the Korean music industry as several K-pop idols including Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim attended the event.

BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the event for the second time. For the unversed, the K-pop idol made her red carpet-debut in 2022. For the fashion gala, Jennie wore a custom-made blue mini-dress from the shelves of Alaïa, featuring an asymmetrical cut-out across the midriff. Her sleek ponytail and pearl earrings perfectly complemented her look.

Coming back to Stray Kids, The group made its red carpet debut and scripted history as the group became the first K-pop band to attend the Met Gala. The eight members of the group wore custom-made outfits from the shelves of Tommy Hilfiger. The brand successfully incorporated its signature red, white, and blue colour palette alongside exquisite floral accents. The Stray Kids made a grand entrance, initially appearing in what seemed like ordinary wool peacoats. However, as they revealed their outfits, the linings formed into the American flag.

Leading the pack was Bang Chan, the group's leader, who sported a classic navy three-piece wool suit adorned with red piping and a gold floral pin at the lapel. Meanwhile, Felix, known for his runway appearances, looked handsome in an all-white silk suit intricately embroidered with flowers, perfectly complementing the "Garden of Time" dress code.

Hyunjin and Lee Know opted for red ensembles. Hyunjin sported a red double-breasted suit adorned with gold crested buttons, while Lee Know wore a double-breasted blazer featuring red buttonhole details on the lapels.

Rappers Changbin and Han were seen twinning in matching button-ups featuring a translucent classic Tommy Hilfiger Ithaca stripe, accented with a gold floral button at the top. Completing the octet, I.N and Seungmin were dressed in satin suits paired with cotton shirts.

For the unversed, the Met Gala takes place annually in New York City, specifically at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It begins with the unveiling of the Costume Institute exhibition, followed by a gala dinner and a fashion showcase. Joining Anna Wintour as co-chairs this year are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, following the footsteps of the 2023 hosts: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel.