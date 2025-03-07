Pritam Reacts To <i>BLACKPINK'S</i> Jennie Copying Alia Bhatt's Theme Track From <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i>

One of Bollywood's most successful music composers, Pritam has always been accused of plagiarising songs.

However, the tables have turned this time as BLACKPINK's singer Jennie Kim was accused for her upcoming track Like Jennie, which was very similar to Alia Bhatt's introductory song Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Soon social media was abuzz with comparisons between the two songs.

A reddit user further questioned if Pritam's song Rani from the Karan Johar directorial, too, is a copy of some other song.

Pritam has now reacted to the ongoing controversy, as he shared a post on social media.

Part of Pritam's post read, "Jennie and Rani sound same, so a similar flow in a phrase doesn't mean copy. In music, some similarities are bound to happen."

Have a look here:



One social media comment read, "Girl Jennie's new song reminds me of Rani's (Alia Bhatt) Entrance song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani!!! Like do my desi/Indian peeps get it???"

While another user commented, "There is hardly enough resemblance between these two tracks, other than the portion of repeating the singer's name, which has been done many times in many songs before. Alia's fans did a stretch to call it's a copycat. And K-pop fans are toxic to get back at Alia. Both fandoms are stupid."

Meanwhile Jennie is gearing up for her solo album slated to release on March 7, 2025.

While Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina.