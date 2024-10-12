<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Film Surpasses Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i>, Mints Rs 5 Crore

Advertisement

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Film Surpasses Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Mints Rs 5 Crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

Read Time: 2 mins
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Film Surpasses Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Mints Rs 5 Crore
A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video had a slow start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded just 17% occupancy across India on its first day. However, it experienced a boost during the night shows, with occupancy rising to 32%. The film earned Rs 5 crore nett on its opening day, surpassing Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra, which made Rs 4.25 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar.

The film has been backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films. The film is slated to release on October 11.

In his NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video delivers not a whit of what the trailer of the film promised. Like the characters affected by the disappearance of the CD, the film goes round and round in circles. It takes an inordinately long time - over two and a half hours - to deliver the couple, and the audience, from their misery.

He added, "The film has the feel of an extended skit that aspires to be a runaway laugh riot. It is a riot all right but not in the way, or to the extent, that it wants to be. The film always manages to run in a direction that goes nowhere."

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Film Surpasses Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Mints Rs 5 Crore
