<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 25 Crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 25 Crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa

Read Time: 3 mins
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 25 Crore
A still from the song. (courtesy: Tseries)
New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office. While both the films were released on October 11 the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed project managed to edge out Jigra by a slight margin. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video minted ₹1.85 crore on its first Wednesday, reported Sacnilk. The film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.7% on October 16. With this, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's total collection now stands at ₹25.15 crore. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii, the film's cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in supporting roles. 

Before Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was even released, director Raaj Shaandilyaa had shared that he would be making the sequel of the movie. "Where this film ends, we've got a sequel, which will be set 10-15 years later, when the advent of the Internet has happened. We've written the story. We will shoot this film after I make another film," Raaj told news agency PTI. 

The filmmaker added that he wanted to work with Rajkummar Rao for a long time but it never worked out until Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He said, “Things happen, whenever they are destined to happen. The reason why I wanted to cast Rajkummar was because I needed a middle-class boy from a small-town city. I felt he perfectly fit the bill in terms of his body language and style."

Talking about Triptii Dimri, he added, "For the role of Vidya, we needed someone who had not worked with Rajkummar. He had worked with Shraddha Kapoor in Stree, with Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. We needed a fresh pair and that's when we thought of Triptii. She is a good actor. We had signed her before the release of Animal.” 

Set in the 1990s, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video narrates the story of a married couple, who get in trouble after a tape of their intimate video gets stolen. Things take a turn when a mysterious person asks them for ransom in return for the tape. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment

Follow us:
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 25 Crore
