Inside Rajkummar Rao's Dinner Party For <i>Inception</i> Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt On his First India Visit

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently visited India to attend the Indian Film Project festival. Joseph attended the event in Mumbai on October 12 and talked about his love for cinema with the host and actor Rajkummar Rao. Soon after, the duo reunited when Rajkummar and his wife, actress Patralekhaa hosted a dinner party for Joseph at his Mumbai home. The guest list also included Hollywood producer Jared Geller, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Saqib Saleem. Kunal shared glimpses from the evening on Instagram and wrote, “To old friends and new. What a fun evening filled with interesting conversations, good food and great company. It was lovely meeting you guys Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jared Geller and thank you for another lovely evening Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.”

Rajkummar Rao also shared a pic with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Patralekha and wrote, “It was truly wonderful meeting you and getting to know you Joseph. Keep doing such inspiring work my friend.” Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, “Thanks for such a lovely evening u 2.”

A few days ago, Rajkummar Rao shared the stage with Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the IFP Festival. The duo danced to the beats of the super hit dance number Ayi Nai from Rajkummar's film Stree 2. Rajkummar taught the hook step of the song to Joseph. The IFP official handle shared the video on Instagram on Sunday. Read all about it here.

Earlier, Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared his excitement about visiting India for the first time. The actor said, "It feels surreal to be visiting India for the first time. I've long been a fan of Indian music and culture and have been engaging with Indian creators through our community, HIT RECORD. Being invited to speak at the 14th Season of IFP is truly an honour. The rise of independent cinema, storytelling, and art in India fascinates me. There's something captivating about how its rich history blends with the world of film and music. I'm excited to experience this vibrant creativity firsthand at IFP."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao's latest film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is currently running in theatres.