Huma Qureshi's Birthday Famjam With Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Saqib Saleem In France

Another day, another set of pictures from Huma Qureshi's holiday in France. The actress jetted off to the picturesque location to celebrate her 38th birthday, which was on Sunday (July 28). Now, the actress has posted a bunch of snaps with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, and her chosen "family." Firstly, she shared two selfies with Saqib, actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekhaa. Actors Rachit Singh and Deeksha Seth are also part of the frame. All of them are posing for the camera. The last slide features Huma and friends posing against the backdrop of a beautiful building. In her caption, Huma wrote, "Blessed with the Best #MaFamily. Only remember laughing and singing the whole trip …. #love #family #friends #blessed Thank you all for making it soooo special.” Replying to the post, Patralekhaa dropped a red heart and heart-eye emoji.

Huma Qureshi also dropped another series of images, in which she can be seen wearing an all-white OOTD. In one frame, she is relishing gelato. Up next, we see some more snapshots of the actress enjoying her vacation. “Of Croissants & Gelatos A Love Story,” she wrote in action.

In another post, the actress can be seen soaking in the sun while wearing a blue swimsuit. Huma Qureshi has also dropped snippets from her time at an art gallery. The side note read, "Colours of the Mediterranean."

In the middle of her amazing vacation, Huma Qureshi made it a point to thank her fans for sending lovely birthday wishes. The actress wrote, “Still replying to all the love I received on my birthday… and feeling utterly blessed and loved up will reply back to everyone …”

In terms of work, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.