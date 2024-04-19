Sonu Nigam Sings Main Hoon Na At Farah Khan's House. Spot Aditi-Siddharth And Other Stars

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan's latest Instagram post needs your attention. The video is nothing short of a star-studded affair. We can spot Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Javed Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rachit Singh, Huma Qureshi, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Salim Merchant, Sajid Khan, and RJ Divya Solgama. Phew. Wondering, what is the occasion? Well, it appears to be a Main Hoon Na reunion. Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam are singing the title track from the 2004 film directed by Farah Khan. For those unaware, the original track was also recorded in Sonu Nigam's voice with composition by Anu Malik and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

In her caption, Farah Khan wrote, “Impromptu get togetherness is the Best!! When you plan a dinner for 4 but All your friends turn up…And some unexpected ones too.” Reacting to Farah Khan's post, veteran actor Chunky Panday wrote, “Legends.” Chunky's sister-in-law, author Deanne Panday said, “How lovely .. music for the soul.”

RJ Divya Solgama said, “Thank you Farah Khan & Sajid Khan for such a memorable evening. All those chats on movies was amazing to another level.” Singer Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “Wow !! Love you, Sonu Nigam sounding and looking So good.”

Check out Farah Khan's video below:

Farah Khan's Instagram timeline screams friendship goals from miles away. A few weeks ago, the filmmaker shared a video from the lunch party organised to celebrate Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor's birthday. In the clip, Sunita is blowing out the candles and cutting her birthday cakes. The entire Kapoor family, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and others were present during the bash. The text attached to the video read, "Birthday lunch 4 Sunita Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's beautiful home.. with the kapoors!! Happy birthday Sunita!! Everyone who loves u is here.”

Check it out:

In addition to Main Hoon Na, Farah Khan has directed Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.