Siddharth's Shout Out To Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi Look. Actor Reacts

Aditi shared this image. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to appear in Netflix's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. Now, Aditi's rumoured beau, actor Siddharth, has shared a poster of her character in the show. Siddharth tagged Aditi to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Bibbojaan [Aditi's character's name in the series].” He also gave a shout-out to the project by saying, “Get ready for Heeramandi. SLB sir [director Sanjay Leela Bhansali] on [fire emoji].” Aditi reshared the post on Instagram Stories with the text, “Sidduuuuuuu” and dropped the star, red heart and kiss emoji. Did we hear adorable, already?

On Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Netflix India jointly shared the same poster on Instagram. The caption described her character. It read, “She yearns for freedom, and not just her own. Introducing Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari posted a birthday wish for Heeramandi's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She wrote, “Happy birthday my dearestest, Sanjay sir. Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love ,, for never ever allowing us to give up! Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar Ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram.”

“And most most importantly thank you for your love , and the belief. Thank you for being you sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you. Love you sir,” Aditi Rao Hydari added.

Aditi Rao Hydari has appeared in many films including Rockstar and Padmaavat.