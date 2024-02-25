Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Lead Celeb Roll Call At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

Alia-Ranbir, Rani and others at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

It was a star-studded evening on Saturday as Bollywood's biggest stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and others attended director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 61st birthday bash in Mumbai. Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir were seen arriving at the party together. While Alia looked lovely in white, her husband complemented her in a black kurta. Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen attending the party in his casual best. ICYDK, Alia, Ranbir and Vicky are all set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Love & War.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Rani Mukerji, who has worked alongside the director in his 2005 film Black, also marked her presence at the party. So did actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha. Aditi Rao Hydari, has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmawat while Richa Chadha was a part of the cast of Ram-Leela. Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi.

Some more pictures from the night:

Ranbir, Vicky and Alia will headline Bhansali's new film Love & War. In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster, which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga LOVE & WAR starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."

For the unversed, Love & War marks the filmmaker's first film with Vicky Kaushal. He has however worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut film Saawariya. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas of 2025. Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, while he worked alongside the actress' husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Love & War will also mark celeb couple Ranbir and Alia's second film after Brahmastra.