Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Lit Up The MAMI Film Festival Opening Ceremony Like This

Siddharth with Aditi Rao Hydari.

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kickstarted on October 27 at the Jio World Centre with a bang. The guest list included some of the biggest stars including Priyanka Chopra (who flew all the way from the US to attend the fest), Kareena Kapoor, whose film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the film fest. Aditi Rao Hydari and boyfriend Siddharth also attended the opening ceremony in Mumbai last night. Aditi was dressed in her festive best, while Siddharth complemented her in a suit. The two happily posed on the red carpet.

See photos of Aditi and Siddharth on the red carpet here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They are frequently pictured together. Earlier this week, they stepped out for dinner date in Mumbai.

See photos of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's date night here:

Earlier this year, Aditi and Siddharth trended a great deal for a video of them dancing to the track Tum Tum. The video went crazy viral. ICYMI, check it out here:

Aditi Rao Hydari is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases this year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee this year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She also features in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. Her upcoming project includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.