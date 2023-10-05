Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Are Now Red Carpet Official. See Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at the event

Aditi Rao Hydari and her boyfriend Siddharth made their relationship red carpet official at the L'Oreal event in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning as ever. She opted for an off shoulder white top and teamed it up with black pants and a cape. Aditi completed her look with rupy lips and a diamond choker. Siddharth looked suave in a blue suit. The couple made an entry on the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs together. Take a look at the pictures here:

Siddharth and Aditi usually leave comments on each other's social media posts. A few months back, Siddharth shared a picture of himself. The actor captioned it, "Desert has been served. Low res and proud." Siddharth posted two images of himself. In the first picture he posed for the camera. The second one is a close-up shot where the actor is looking away. Aditi Rao Hydari posted two emojis on the picture. One is a fire emoji while the second one is a love emoji. Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

Siddharth and Aditi set couple goals in their Tum Tum dance reel video, which was an instant hit on the internet. Take a look at the video here:

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic-action film Maha Samudram. On the work front, Aditi will be next seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddhartha Jadhav and Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sHeeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheik.