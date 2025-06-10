How Siddharth Nigam Found Out He Was Replaced By Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman Devgan In <i>Azaad</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Siddharth Nigam was the first choice for the male lead in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. He waited for a year but was replaced by Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. Siddharth and his mother were not informed about the casting change.

Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad was led by Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

Recently popular television actor Siddharth Nigam revealed that he was the first choice for the male lead in the film. However, after waiting for a year, he was replaced by Aaman Devgan, and was not even informed about the change in casting.

Siddharth's mother Vibha Nigam recently revealed to Bollywood Hungama how they saw the poster of the film two years later with the fresh cast.

What's Happening

Siddharth Nigam, known for his hit shows Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, recently revealed that he was the first choice for the male lead in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad.

His mother Vibha Nigam told Instant Bollywood, how her son was replaced in the film without being informed about it.

She revealed, "I took him along for the meeting. The entire script was narrated, and we waited for a year. I was happy because the film was good, and Siddharth would have had a strong launch in Bollywood. I really loved the script."

Speaking about how shocked she and her son were to see the new poster, she added, "But suddenly, after two years, Siddharth showed me the poster of Azaad and said, 'Mum, this has been released, and these are the people in the film.' Then we saw that the film starred Ajay Devgn's nephew and Rasha. For the first time in my life, I felt bad. When things like this happen, as a mother, it hurts. Then I realised both of them were star kids, and that made all the difference."

Siddharth expressed his initial disappointment on losing out on his big Bollywood debut. But he then shared how he also understands the way the film business functions.

He said, "There's no one to blame. This is the business industry, so there's no point in asking why they did it - they must have had their own reasons. It's more of a personal realisation and pain. You get your hopes up thinking something might work out. We wait for an entire year, and then we see the teaser. So after watching it, we just thought, 'Oh, okay. Let's move on.'"

Plot

Set against the backdrop of India in the 1920s, the story revolves around a stable boy who bonds with a spirited horse. While life rushes past an era of tyranny and rebellion, riding that horse becomes his inspiring journey of courage, stirring a feeling within him for the country's fight for achieving freedom.

The film also had Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in key roles.

In A Nutshell

Siddharth Nigam who has gained popularity through some notable hindi shows, revealed recently how he was set to make his Bollywood debut with Azaad. However, he was replaced by Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and was not informed about it either. He got to know it when the poster of the film released.