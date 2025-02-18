On Aaman Devgan's Birthday, Wishes From Ajay Devgn And Rasha Thadani

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, is celebrating his 25th birthday today (February 18). On the big day, Aaman received the sweetest greetings from two very special people: Ajay Devgn and Rasha Thadani.

FYI: Aaman shared screen space with Rasha Thadani in the historical drama Azaad. The film, released on January 17, marked their Bollywood debut. Ajay Devgn was a part of the project as well.

Rasha Thadani's birthday wish for Aaman Devgan came with a set of behind-the-scene glimpses from Azaad's sets. The opening frame, in the Instagram carousel, captures the lead pair posing stylishly for the lens. Their candid shots and goofy moments are absolute show-stealers. The last snap features the Azaad co-stars twinning in ethnic outfits.

Rasha Thadani's lovely note read, “It is AD's bday! My best friend for the past 3 years, but it feels like I have known you forever! My first and always favourite co-star, the most special and irreplaceable bond. The Govind to my Janaki always.”

For those unaware, Govind and Janaki refer to Aaman and Rasha's characters in Azaad.

Ajay Devgn also had a heartfelt wish in mind for the birthday boy. The actor dropped a film still from Azaad on Instagram. In the photo, the uncle-nephew duo were seen riding horses.

The side note said, “From those early baby steps to watching you grow up, your hard work & commitment to your craft is something that makes me proud. Your tireless work ethic & kindness will take you afar… Happy Birthday, my boy! May all your dreams come true (red heart emoji).”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is set against the backdrop of 1920s India. It revolves around a young stable boy who develops an affectionate bond with a horse named Azaad. The film explores the themes of rebellion, resilience, and self-discovery while connecting the country's fight for independence.

Azaad marked the return of director Abhishek Kapoor after a four-year sabbatical, following Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). He is credited with films like Kai Poe Che (2013) and Kedarnath (2018).