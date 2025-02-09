Rasha Thadani Had This Much With Vijay Varma In Dubai. MIA - Tamannaah

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma recently enjoyed a day out in Dubai. The duo visited the iconic Burj Khalifa and clicked several pictures in front of the skyscraper. Vijay's girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia, was MIA from the trip.

Sharing these photos on Instagram, Rasha wrote, "Just touristy things. Sad cause the third musketeer was missing, missed u Tamannaah Bhatia."

The post prompted a quick reply from Tamannaah Bhatia. She commented, "How so cute."

Last month, Rasha Thadani shared a video featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. In the clip, Rasha was seen grooving to her movie Azaad's song Uyi Amma with Tamannaah. Vijay, in his signature quirky style, made a surprise appearance towards the end.

“Have u booked your tickets for Azaad yet?,” Rasha Thadani asked in her caption.

Rasha Thadani is often spotted hanging out with Tamannaah Bhatia. In November last year, Tamannaah hosted a girls' night at her home. Rasha Thadani, Kajal Aggarwal, Diana Penty, Pragya Kapoor and Nishka Lulla Mehra were the guests.

The girl squad was seen laughing, dancing and enjoying their time together. Taking inspiration from her hit song Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2), Tamannaah captioned the images, "When aaj ki raat was a Sunday."

Rasha Thadani recently made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, which also features Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty and Aaman Devgn in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar with Jimmy Sheirgill and Avinash Tiwary. The Netflix film also features Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta and Ridhima Pandit.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma was last seen in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He is now set to appear in Vibhu Puri's Ul Jalool Ishq, where he will share screen space with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah.