Rasha Thadani Grooves To <i>Tauba Tauba</i>; Vicky Kaushal Thinks It's "Too Smooth"

Rasha Thadani's Uyi Amma might be the song of the moment, but her recent shoutout to Vicky Kaushal is going viral currently. The actress recently danced to Vicky Kaushal's chartbuster song Tauba Tauba with choreographer Bosco Martis. While her moves are flawless, it is Vicky's comment that stole the limelight.

On Saturday, Rasha shared a video where she is dancing to Tauba Tauba, where Bosco joins her. They recreated the hook step together as more dancers joined them.

Along with the video, Rasha added the caption, "With the man himself Bosco Martis!!!! Meeting him for the first time on the sets of Birangay, to then grooving on Tauba Tauba, and then finally shooting for Uyi Amma. Complete genius Bosco sir, thank you #bondedforlife. Edited by @viragdubal"

Watch the video here:

But it was Vicky's witty reply impressed internet users.

Reacting to the post, the actor wrote, "Ab Bosco Sir mujhse Uyi Amma na karva de (I hope Bosco Sir doesn't make me dance to Uyi Amma)! Too smooth Rasha... keep shining!"

Bosco responded to the comment with "Hahahahahha." Rasha replied to Vicky with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

For the unversed, Bosco is the choreographer of both the songs, Uyi Amma and Tauba Tauba.

On the work front, Rasha is currently basking in the appreciation she has been getting for her debut movie Azaad, as well as for her dance moves.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in the period drama Chhaava, playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is slated to hit the theatres on February 14.

