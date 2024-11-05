<i>Azaad</i>: Did You Check Out Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani's Debut Movie's Teaser?

The teaser of Ajay Devgn's next film, Azaad, is finally out. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie marks the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. The short video opens with a scene from the Battle of Haldighati. We see an army of 9,000 soldiers led by Maharana Pratap fighting against 40,000 opponents. But wait, the story is not about the war – it is about Azaad, the loyal horse of Maharana Pratap. The horse is described as tall as an elephant, slender-necked like a peacock and quick as lightning. All Azaad needs is a leap to cross an entire valley. Enter Aaman as a young boy and Rasha Thadani in the role of a rich girl. We see them both celebrating a festival and dancing. Soon, Aaman is seen in trouble, but Azaad is always by his side. Towards the end of the video, Aaman is almost attacked by a hyena, but Azaad stands in his defence.

Ajay Devgn dropped the teaser on Instagram with the note, “Harr jung mein, harr bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai. #Azaad Teaser Out Now. Witness the adventure on big screens this January 2025.”

On Monday, Rasha Thadani shared a teaser announcement post for Azaad on Instagram. She posted a poster featuring the horse, with Aaman Devgan riding it. “Jab baat hogi Dosti aur Wafadari ki.. Tab baat hogi #Azaad ki. #AzaadTeaser Out Tomorrow. Witness the adventure on big screens this January 2025.”

Before its online release, the teaser of Azaad was exclusively screened in cinemas. Aaman Devgan announced the theatrical screening of the teaser with a post on Instagram. His caption read, “Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali. A big screen adventure coming in Cinemas January 2025!”

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, Azaad also features Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra in important roles. The project is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and co-Producer by Abhishek Nayyar and Abhishek Kapoor. The film will be released in January next year.