How Tabu Reacted On Seeing Ajay-Kajol's Daughter Nysa For The First Time

Not only do Ajay Devgn and Tabu share a lovely chemistry on screen, but the two have been friends for the longest time, and share a great camaraderie off the screen too.

An old video of Tabu has now been shared by one of her fan pages, where the actress is heard talking about her first reaction when she saw Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa.

In the old interview clip, Tabu said, "Ajay ki shaadi hui thi, aur uski beti hui thi. Mujhe laga 'yeh baap ban gaya hai?' (Ajay had gotten married, and then he had a daughter. I thought, 'He has become a father?'), I still could not come to terms with that."

She added, "Aur phir maine Nysa ko dekha tha Fanaa ki shooting mein. Woh aayi thi. Bohot chhoti thi wo. Aur mujhe use dekh kar aankhon mein aaansu aagye the ki, 'Oh my god, this is my friend's daughter (And then I saw Nysa during the shooting of Fanaa. She had come there. She was very little. And seeing her, my eyes welled up thinking, 'Oh my god, this is my friend's daughter')."

The 2006 film Fanaa had Kajol and Aamir Khan in the lead. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, and she was only 3 years old when Tabu met her.

Tabu further added that Nysa looked exactly like Ajay Devgn.

She said, "Yeh jaise chalti hai, yeh jaise baat krti hai, toh my mother was like, 'My God, yeh toh uski carbon copy hai!' (The way she walks, the way she talks, my mother was like, 'My God, she is his carbon copy!')"

Speaking about her bond with Ajay Devgn, Tabu shared, "I have known Ajay since we were like 12 or 13. He is my brother's childhood friend. So we kind of grew up together. I don't know him through films. I think that's why the equation is different."

Tabu and Ajay Devgn have worked in several films together—namely Vijaypath (1994), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019), Drishyam 2 (2022). Their last film together was Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (2024).