Puch AI's Siddharth Bhatia To Speak On Innovation, Ethics At NDTV AI Summit

Siddharth Bhatia, co-founder of Puch AI, is set to speak at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The event aims to explore the tricky balance between driving innovation and ensuring safety, growth, ethics, disruption and inclusion.

The summit aims to convene policymakers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to chart a framework for AI that is trusted, inclusive, and transformative - for India and for the world.

Who is Siddharth Bhatia?

Siddharth Bhatia completed his Bachelor's in Engineering from BITS Pilani in 2016. He went on to earn a PhD in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore in 2022.

Siddharth Bhatia's targets security and reliability-critical problems like DoS/DDoS intrusion, fraud and fake ratings, aligning cutting-edge ML with real-world resilience. He built Stream-AD/MIDAS for real-time anomaly detection on dynamic graphs, including core anomaly detection code and model evaluation tooling, according to information on his website.

Bhatia worked as a research intern at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, the University of Cambridge, IISc, ISRO IIRS, and IIIT Delhi.

Siddharth Bhatia Entrepreneurial Roles

Siddharth Bhatia co-founded Puch AI in June 2025 alongside co-founder Arjit Jain. The company focuses on building conversational AI solutions designed for the Indian audience. The platform offers a multilingual AI assistant that supports conversational image generation.

Bhatia also launched TurboML, a machine-learning platform designed for real-time and continual learning.

Last year, Bhatia gained social media attention for offering remote internships with a monthly stipend of up to Rs 2 lakh. The available roles were for an AI engineer and a "growth magician". The positions were open to everyone, including high school students.

The company waived the formal degree requirement and instead claimed to focus on skills and potential. The internships were fully remote, offering flexibility for candidates across India.

Interested applicants were encouraged to comment directly on CEO Siddharth Bhatia's LinkedIn post, sharing their passion for the role and their relevant skills and experiences.