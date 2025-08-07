Indian CEO Offers Rs 2 Lakh Per Month Internship, No Degree Needed, Even High Schoolers Welcome

Siddharth Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of Puch AI, announced on X (formerly Twitter) a unique internship opportunity offering a monthly stipend between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. The roles available are for an AI engineer and a "growth magician". Remarkably, the positions are open to all, including high school students, with no formal degree required. The application process is unconventional: interested candidates are encouraged to comment directly on Bhatia's post, showcasing their skills and enthusiasm.

In his post, Sidharth Bhatia added, "Comment why we should choose you and what you'd be excited to work on at Puch AI (no DMs, please)." He also encouraged referrals, stating, "Know someone who's a perfect fit? Tag them. If they're hired, you win an iPhone! (One tag per comment)."

In a postscript, he mentioned that Puch AI is also hosting a hackathon. Winners will receive an internship offer, while those who place in the top 10 will get a direct interview with the founders.

The lucrative stipend offer has made the post go viral, attracting significant attention from LinkedIn users. It has received nearly 1,000 likes and over 500 comments, with the comment section filled with application pitches from eager candidates. It appears the CEO's strategy was successful, effectively reaching the target audience and generating a strong response.